Iran legionnaires help Europeans play at 4th final in volley cup

Through their good play, Javad Karimi and Amir-Hossein Esfandiar in Belgium's Greenyard Maaseik and Bardia Saadat in Serbian Volleyball Club Nis helped their teams defeat their rivals.

Saadat with 63 percent successful presence in Nis led his team to win.

Europe's CEV Champions League Volley 2021 kicked off on Tuesday (December 15).

Having Iranian legionnaires, Greenyard Maaseik with six victories and 16 points from seven matches has claimed the second position at Belgian volleyball league.

Amir-Hossein Esfandiar

In recent years, Iranian volleyball players have been among the best worldwide due to the shining successes they have achieved during these years.

