FM spox: JCPOA joint commission meeting to be held online Wednesday

It will be a normal meeting of the JCPOA joint commission in the level of deputy foreign ministers and managing directors which is held every three months to review the implementation of the JCPOA and roadblocks for participants to comply with their commitments.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and like other international meetings, the event will be held in video conferencing format.

The meeting is to be chaired by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head the Iranian delegation.

The previous round of the commission's meetings was held in Palais Coburg on September 1, during which Araghchi had bilateral meetings with the heads of some of the delegations.

