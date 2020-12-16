Scholar: Iran favors turning regional security into win-win status

“The foundation-stone of Arab countries’ normalization of relations with Israel was set a couple of decades ago and today we are witnessing the results of that process, which seems to be continuous and some other Arab countries will join that move in near future,” Professor Entesar told the IRNA Political Desk in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

** Arab world’s unity lost

Focusing on the reasons for the domino-effect of the Arab countries joining the peace process with the Zionist regime of Israel, Entesar pointed to two major reasons, namely the lost unity among the Arab countries, and even the lost meaning for the Arab world under the current conditions.

The top Middle East affairs political analyst said that the top priority for the Arab countries’ leaders is to strengthen their own regimes, not focusing on such Pan-Arab issues as the Palestinian issue, or campaign against colonialism.

“In fact, the leaders of such countries as Emirates, Bahrain and other Arab countries in the region see their relations with Israel in the framework of strengthening their own regimes, as well as viewing Israel as a gate for shaping up more amicable relations with the western countries, and particularly the United States,” he added.

Professor Entesar said the anti-Iran stands adopted by some Arab countries are mostly due to these kinds of tendencies, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

“They consider normalization of relations with Israel as the most important factor of their foreign policy, and the prerequisites for that are having antagonist approach towards Iran as well as segregating the Tehran government,” he said.

** Biden to pursue normalization Arab world ties with Israel

The political analyst said that the upcoming Biden administration with continue President Trump’s efforts for encouraging as many Arab countries to naturalize relations with Israel, as the issue is a top priority for both the republicans and democrats.

The South Alabama University professor said the holding talks between Iran and the regional countries under such conditions that they are increasingly getting inclined towards normalization ties with Israel is an extremely difficult task for the Iranian diplomats.

