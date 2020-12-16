Iran voices concern over US decision to conduct nuclear explosion tests

Addressing the 55th session of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) Preliminary Commission, Gharibabadi elaborated on Iran's principled stance with regard to the importance of destroying all nuclear weapons, saying Iran supports the goals of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons by destroying such weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.

Iran strongly believes that stopping all nuclear explosion tests and putting an end to their development will be the first step for disarmament.

He regretted that over two decades after approving the CTBT treaty, this goal has become more unachievable than ever.

Expressing regret over US destructive approach toward disarmament and non-proliferation, Gharibabadi said that such an act not only clearly violates the moratorium on nuclear explosion tests, but also severely undermine disarmament, the non-proliferation regime and, consequently, the international peace and security.

Iranian diplomat expressed deep concern over ratification $10b-budget in US Senate committee aiming to pave the way for conducting such a nuclear test.

Gharibabadi urged Washington to comply with its commitments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he raised the concerns about status of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in Saudi Arabia and urged Riyadh Government to sign the treaty as soon as possible.

9376**1416

