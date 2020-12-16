JCPOA joint commission's 1st meeting in post-Trump era

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi will be leading the Iranian delegation in the meeting of the 2015 nuclear deal’s Joint Commission scheduled for December 16 (today) via videoconference.

The upcoming webinar will be held at the level of Foreign Ministry deputies and political directors of the remaining parties to the agreement, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany.

The Joint Commission meeting will be chaired on behalf of European Union High Representative Josep Borrell by Secretary-General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid.

The European Union had previously announced the meeting, noting that its agenda will focus on efforts to maintain the JCPOA, effective ways to fully implement the agreement by all parties and getting ready to exchange views at ministerial level.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission was held in September at the Palais Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

*** European Union External Action Service statement

Earlier on November 30, the European Union External Action Service said in a statement that the meeting will be held in Vienna.

“A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 16 December. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran,” the EU statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting will discuss ways to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Participants will discuss ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides, including in preparation of exchanges at Ministerial Level,” the statement said.

*** JCPOA joint commission meeting; Opportunities and challenges

This is the first meeting of the Joint Commission after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in early November. During his election campaign, Biden has said that he will join the JCPOA if he wins the election.

“I will offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy. If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations. With our allies, we will work to strengthen and extend the nuclear deal's provisions, while also addressing other issues of concern,” then-presidential candidate Biden said in an op-ed for CNN in mid-September.

Biden reaffirmed support for the nuclear deal after the election, saying he still stands by his views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that were articulated in the mid-September op-ed. However, Biden said it would be hard to rejoin the JCPOA.

In the current circumstances , this is the first meeting of the Joint Commission after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in early November and he goes to the White House in January, expectations and claims of the members is changed.

Biden and his team have chosen not the Trump and Obama but the moderate way and unlike Trump's government, Biden and his team members such as Tony Blinken‎ and Jake Sullivan have worked hard to align with Europeans in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, so , as in the Obama tenure, we will see consonance of Both sides of the Atlantic.

The meeting is an opportunity to review the implementation of the JCPOA as far as nuclear and sanctions-related issues are concerned.

According to some analysts, may be US demands to include missile and regional issues at the JCPOA joint commission meeting be said, however , in the time of Trump 's failure in US presidential elections, they must first think of fulfilling their commitments to return trust to Iran ; commitments that only came to the stage in the slogan did not executive completely.

