Iran-Russia trade exchanges rise to $2.2b

During his visit to the container export hub of agricultural products from Astara port to Astrakhan port, Russia, Jalili Jalalifar said that development of economic ties with neighboring countries is one of Iran's important strategies.

The best way to counter sanctions is to strengthen trade ties with Eurasia member states, he maintained.

"Among the countries of the Eurasian Union, Russia is of particular importance, and given the infrastructure available in the northern ports, especially in Astara, we must work to develop trade, especially exports," he said.

Astara, Gilan province, lies on the border with Azerbaijan Republic and on the Caspian Sea. It is an important border trade center between Iran and the Caucasus.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish