Iran ranks 5th in world key research, 2nd in growth of science

Addressing a ceremony to honor selected researchers and technologists of the country, he hailed Iran's status in the field of science and technology.

Production of science in Iran has had a good position among the leading countries in the world for many years, but maintaining this position requires special and all-out support for science, research and technology, Gholami said.

Today, the science and technology parks are source of pride and hope and play crucial role in solving problems in various affairs of the country, he said.

"Today, we can proudly claim that our science and technology centers have an effective role in producing knowledge, turning knowledge into technology, turning science into wealth and creating basic employment through parks, knowledge-based companies and growth centers," Gholami said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish