Dec 15, 2020
COVID-19 kills 223 people in Iran: official

Tehran, Dec15, IRNA – Some 223 Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 52,670, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced on Tuesday.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 223  new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 52,670.

Some 7,704 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,299 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 1,123,474 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, 833,276 of whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 5,704  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,797,469 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

