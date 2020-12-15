US expert says Fakhrizadeh assassination aimed at derailing return to JCPOA

Frank N. von Hippel, Nuclear Physicist, Senior Research Physicist and Professor of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Trump’s Iran plan included exertion of maximum pressure on Tehran in order to achieve the best possible bargain, but his plan failed for sure, the professor said.

He went on to say that the US president-elect Joe Biden also intends to achieve that objective in the framework of the existing JCPOA, and that is what highlights the difference between Trump and Biden.

Stressing that Trump’s entire efforts were aimed at killing JCPOA, the American scientist said the current president imposed numerous severe sanctions against Iran to make a return to the deal complicated.

He said that some of those sanctions have been imposed on the pretext of terrorism or other issues which will make it difficult for Biden to return to the Iran Deal.

Through different remarks, Biden has declared that he is ready to return to the JCPOA from which Trump did withdraw unilaterally in May 2018.

In a related development, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that if all sides of the international deal act according to their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran will be back too.

Asked about his opinion on the intentions behind the recent assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist- Fakhrizadeh, the former White House security official said that the time chosen for doing that terrorist act was quite questionable.

He said that it was mainly aimed at making the job tough for the upcoming Biden administration, just like what the Zionist regime of Israel did during the Obama tenure.

Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city in east Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

Both the Trump administration and the Israeli government had focused on provoking Iran to rule out the possibility of the US return to JCPOA, the American scholar noted.

Asked how much such terrors can affect the process of [peaceful] nuclear achievements in Iran, the expert said they will not have an impact on those successes.

Referring to the existence of a nuclear arsenal in Israel, the American politician said it does not seem that Tel Aviv would achieve what it wants [after assassinating nuclear scientists.

