“U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again,” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

The United States has sanctioned Turkey’s top defense procurement and development body Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), its chairman Ismail Demir and three other employees for purchasing Russian defense systems.

“We stand with the people and government of Turkey,” Zarif said.

9341**1416

