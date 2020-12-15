Dec 15, 2020, 7:54 AM
Iran's Mehriz exports 2,000 tons of clinker to Oman

Yazd, Dec 15, IRNA -- A shipment of 2,000 tons of clinker was exported to Oman in a ceremony attended by the governor and a group of Mehriz officials from the city's cement factory.

CEO of Mehriz Cement Company Majid Ahmadpour said during the ceremony to send the cargo, which was loaded by rail to Bandar Abbas, put the value of the exported product is seven billion Tomans.

Mehriz Cement Factory was set up in 2006 with an investment of more than 100 billion Tomans from government credit lines and with the participation of Tejarat Bank on a land with an area of ​​100,000 square meters.

Clinker is a solid material produced in the process of manufacturing Portland cement as an intermediary product. It occurs as lumps or nodules, usually 3-25 millimeters in diameter.

