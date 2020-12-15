Iran's Mehriz exports 2,000 tons of clinker to Oman

CEO of Mehriz Cement Company Majid Ahmadpour said during the ceremony to send the cargo, which was loaded by rail to Bandar Abbas, put the value of the exported product is seven billion Tomans.

Mehriz Cement Factory was set up in 2006 with an investment of more than 100 billion Tomans from government credit lines and with the participation of Tejarat Bank on a land with an area of ​​100,000 square meters.

Clinker is a solid material produced in the process of manufacturing Portland cement as an intermediary product. It occurs as lumps or nodules, usually 3-25 millimeters in diameter.

8072**2050

