Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Technical Commission meeting starts

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on how to continue cooperation on the projects. The meetings of the joint technical commission will continue for three periods, IRNA quoted Iran's Consulate General in Nakhichevan as saying.

The agreement on the construction and operation of the dams and power plants was signed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Tehran in 2016 and has been approved by the parliaments of the two countries.

To implement this energy project, a joint technical commission comprising of officials and energy experts of Azerbaijan Republic and Iran has already been established.

The agreement on the construction and operation of Ordobad and Marazad dams was signed between the two neighboring countries in Tehran in 2014.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish