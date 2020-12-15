Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 15

** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader authorizes Expediency Council to proceed with FATF bills review: VP

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved the administration’s proposal for the extension of a process that authorizes the Expediency Council to review the remaining bills regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, a vice president said. Vice President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneidi made the announcement on Monday.

In a recent letter to the Leader, the administration of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani put forward legal proposals to address a series of concerns of the Expediency Council’s members and explicated Iran’s current action plan and a number of other developments, such as amendments to a series of recommendations by the FATF, she added.

-- Veteran IRNA photojournalist Kohanbani dies at 76

Veteran Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) photojournalist Sobhan-Qoli Kohanbani, whose lasting photographs of important historical events such as the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense will not be forgotten, died of kidney failure at the age of 76.

Confirming the news of his father’s death, Soheil Kohanbani said, “Although he was fighting with his kidney disease in recent years, he was still in love with photography and took photos with his old camera. But when his eyesight was deteriorating, he inevitably gave up photography.”

-- Rouhani: No commodity crisis despite oil revenue fall

Iran’s oil revenues dropped from $119 billion in 2011 to less than $19 billion last year, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani adding, however, we do not face a commodity crisis. In a press conference on Monday, Rouhani said non-oil exports in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20) have decreased by about 19 percent due to the coronavirus; furthermore, our financial assets in foreign countries are facing difficulties in most cases.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader’s Account of War Presented at Cinéma Vérité

The 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, is to screen a documentary named ‘As a Soldier’ that presents Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s accounts of the first year of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

‘As a Soldier by Mehdi Naqavian is made using archival footage from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and several other organizations, mostly due to the limitations the pandemic has imposed on documentary filmmakers.

-- Iranian Girl Weightlifters to Compete in World Championships for 1st Time

Iran’s junior girls are to participate in the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships for the first time in the history of the country.

Iran Weightlifting Federation will send junior girls to the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships for the first time.

Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that the girls are training with strict anti-coronavirus health protocols.

-- Documents Reveal UAE’s Malicious Moves in Yemen

Al Jazeera has broadcast exclusive documents and videotapes which it says confirm the UAE’s involvement in illegal movements in Yemen, including the use of commercial aircraft for arms transfers, and the use of charities as a facade for intelligence and political work.

The investigation by the Qatari broadcaster covered the Emiratis’ expansion on the Yemeni coast and focused on the Abu Dhabi-backed troops present in the coastal area.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s Saravi wins bronze at Individual World Cup

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup Monday night.

He defeated Bulgarian Kiril Milov by VPO, 3-0 in the bronze medal match at the 97kg category. Musa Evloev from Russia shut out Alex Gergo Szoke from Hungary to win gold at this weight category.

-- Indigenizing petchem catalysts to pave way for realizing surge in production

As the Iranian economy is moving away from reliance on external sources towards self-sufficiency, many of the country’s economic sectors including oil, gas and petrochemicals are taking serious measures for meeting their technological needs from domestic sources, and the petrochemical sector has been a pioneer in this regard.

As the second-biggest source of revenue for Iran, the petrochemical industry is one of the most important pillars of the country’s resilient economy and one of the main suppliers of foreign currency for the country so this industry’s self-sufficiency has been put on the agenda for more than two decades.

-- Iran still choice of Iraqis seeking health, medical services

Despite coronavirus restrictions, Iran is still a destination for Iraqi nationals who are willing to receive health and medical services in the Islamic Republic.

“Even in the current situation in which travels are highly overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, a significant number of Iraqis still travel to Iran pursuing medical treatments,” Ilam province’s tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbezadeh said on Monday.

“Most of the health travelers -- who come to Iran from Iraq – are seeking cosmetic surgeries such as the rhinoplasty and hair transplants,” the official noted.

