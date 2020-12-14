Dec 14, 2020, 7:21 PM
Pres. Rouhani: JCPOA not renegotiable

Tehran, Dec 14, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is not renegotiable and Iran does not accept any preconditions, adding that if all parties implement the JCPOA, Iran will implement it as well.

Speaking in a press conference with domestic and foreign media reporters on Monday, President Rouhani said that "Iran-Turkey relations are very important and we are neighbors who have political and economic relations and discuss regional issues".

Referring to recent remarks of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, Rouhani noted that "of course, the issue of Iran's territorial integrity and position is also of particular importance". 

What is important to Iran is that the Turkish Foreign Minister explicitly stated to Iran's Foreign Minister that Erdogan had no such intention at all and that the Turkish government itself, the presidential spokesman, and the Turkish ambassador confirmed the same thing.

Iranian President said that given his knowledge of Erdogan, he unlikely meant to insult Iran's territorial integrity. 

