Pres. Rouhani: JCPOA not renegotiable

Speaking in a press conference with domestic and foreign media reporters on Monday, President Rouhani said that "Iran-Turkey relations are very important and we are neighbors who have political and economic relations and discuss regional issues".

Referring to recent remarks of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, Rouhani noted that "of course, the issue of Iran's territorial integrity and position is also of particular importance".

What is important to Iran is that the Turkish Foreign Minister explicitly stated to Iran's Foreign Minister that Erdogan had no such intention at all and that the Turkish government itself, the presidential spokesman, and the Turkish ambassador confirmed the same thing.

Iranian President said that given his knowledge of Erdogan, he unlikely meant to insult Iran's territorial integrity.

