Iran ready to share sporting know-how with Oman

Salehi Amiri who traveled to Muscat to attend the 39th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council and the meeting of the Executive Board of the Assembly met with Oman's Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said.

The two sides described the relations between the two countries as deep and shared with history and culture, and pointed to the progress of Iran in many sports fields, and expressed hope that the two sides would use each other's experiences and capacities.

