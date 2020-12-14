Dec 14, 2020, 2:57 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84146916
0 Persons

Tags

Iran needs no permissions to return to oil market, minister says

Iran needs no permissions to return to oil market, minister says

Tehran, Dec 14, IRNA – Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Monday that Iran will not seek the permission of others to return to oil market because it believes it has right to do so. 

He said that it is possible for Iran to revive a 2.3 million bpd of oil exports.

“As a minister, I will not promise something that I am not able to do,” Zangeneh said, adding that there is enough market for Iranian oil.  

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will export some 2.3 million bpd oil in the next fiscal year envisaged by the budget plan.

The president said that the next year’s budget plan is indicative of a better economic situation for the country compared with the past two years.

He said that Iran’s next year budget bill is a strategic plan and is different from those of the past seven years.

This budget plan ensures satisfactory economic growth for the next year, Rouhani said, however, noting that it does not necessarily carry the message of engaging in negotiations with the United States.

The president heralded a bright prospect for the next year, saying that the Government has planned to export some 2.3 million bpd oil in the next Iranian year. 

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 5 =