Pres. Rouhani outlines achievements of his government despite "harshest conditions"

In a press conference attended by foreign and domestic media on Monday, he noted that his government took charge of affairs under conditions where the cabinet was facing the harshest ever conditions during the past century.

He explained that the country is facing very hard time now because of the economic war waged against the nation as well as the difficult days due to COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rouhani is in a press conference with domestic and foreign media reporters on Monday.

According to the President's deputy chief of staff for communications and information Alireza Moezzi, the press conference which was planned a while ago was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions and the need to comply with health guidelines.

President Rouhani has regularly spoken to people in various ways and in weekly programs such as the cabinet meetings and the National Coronavirus Taskforce session, he noted, a press conference with media people to answer their questions in all areas as representatives of the Iranian public opinion has always been considered an opportunity and a necessity for the president.

