Dec 14, 2020, 2:07 PM
Some 251 more Iranians die from COVID-19: official

Tehran, Dec 14, IRNA – Some 251 Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 52,447, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday.

Some 7,501  new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,322 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 1,115,770 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, 823,231 of whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 5,711  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,750,359 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

