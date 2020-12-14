Some 251 more Iranians die from COVID-19: official

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 251 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 52,447.

Some 7,501 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,322 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 1,115,770 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, 823,231 of whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 5,711 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,750,359 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

