Culture minister pays tribute to martyr Fakhrizadeh

Salehi said that Iranians will always be grateful to martyr Fakhrizadeh.

Citing Fakhrizadeh's scientific capabilities, he said that martyrs Fakhrizadeh was active in various fields of science and technology.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated terrorist attack on November 27 when a car bomb exploded and machine gun opened fire on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran will retaliate the assassination of a defense industry scientist appropriately.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that the enemies had been trying hard to assassinate Iran's defense industry scientist for 20 years before his martyrdom.

