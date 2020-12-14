Ex-diplomat: Iran should use tools of diplomacy to play role in club of powers

Qassem Moheb-Ali, former Iranian ambassador to Greece and Malaysia, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Monday.

In his remarks, Moheb-Ali said Iran should adopt a multilateral foreign policy to be able to play a multi-faceted role in the region.

The former diplomat highlighted the role of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the foreign policy and said Iran should have different baskets of relations with the world and regional countries.

Speaking about the Middle East equations in the era of transit of power in the United States, the expert on international issues said the regional players are trying to strengthen their position and make use of possible changes in the US policies.

Noting that many believe that the US president-elect Joe Biden who will take power in the coming days follows the policies of the former US President Barack Obama, he said it was during Obama's tenure that Iran and the six world powers reached a landmark nuclear agreement in 2015 though the outgoing American President Donald Trump unilaterally left the deal in 2018.

As Moheb-Ali believes, some governments including Saudi Arabia, Israel and United Arab Emirates are concerned about changes in the next US administration.

"They think the new US administration will return to the JCPOA, reach new agreement with Iran and Tehran-Washington ties will improve after. So, such thinking has led Trump's regional allies to get closer in the present conditions, the expert noted."



Describing the current situation in the Middle East as "constantly changing", the former diplomat said Zionist regime of Israel, Saudi Arabia and some in the US administration have been trying to create new tension in the Middle East region in order to not let the next government implement its policies.

Arab states are terribly pessimistic about Biden's administration and concerned about his possible policies, he added.

US democrats have declared that they will not give blank checks to countries like Saudi Arabia no more, the expert announced.

About the impact of Trump's policies on the world and region, the expert said Trump did weaken the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and debilitated multilateralism.

The return of the US to the nuclear deal and possible agreement between Tehran and Washington play a key role in Iran's diplomatic part in the international and regional areas, the former diplomat concluded.

Few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview that United States is responsible for its commitments to the JCPOA and should make effort to be a member of the deal.

Zarif also said Iran is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA.

