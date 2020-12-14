Araghchi lauds Oman's balanced approach toward regional, int'l developments

Araghchi referred to the importance of regular consultations between Iranian and Omani officials in light of the scheduled 7th Iran-Oman joint strategic consultative committee meeting in Muscat later in the day.

He pointed to important status of Oman in Iran's foreign policy and appreciated its balanced approach toward regional and international developments.

Hamood Al Busaidi, for his part, pointed to capacities in both sides relations and emphasized developing economic ties.

Stressing the importance of holding talks over regional issues, the Omani minister hoped for paving the way for reaching more understanding among regional states in new international conditions.

Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Monday to participate in the 7th round of Iran-Oman joint strategic consultative committee meeting.

