Afghan Scholar: Afghanistan interested in cultural ties with Iran

Nabipour in a message praised programs of Kabul University research week, saying they are in line with developing Iranian-Islamic art and architecture in Iran and Afghanistan.

He hailed his meeting with Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan and expressed readiness for taking advantage of Soore University.

He added that a group of students in Kabul University will welcome the golden opportunity of attending research week programs of the Fine Arts.

Soore University has invited a delegation of Afghanistan University to attend research week programs.

