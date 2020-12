The joint strategic consultative committee has replaced the political consultative committee upon the agreement and decision of Iranian and Omani foreign ministers.

The committee is aimed at promoting level of negotiations, making decisions and drawing roadmap for all fields of relations.

It has so far held six rounds of meetings in deputy foreign ministers' level.

The 6th joint strategic consultative committee was held in Tehran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish