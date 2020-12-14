Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 14

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Supplying basic goods government’s priority during economic war

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said reducing people’s livelihood problems and supplying basic goods to the domestic market have been the government’s priorities at a time when the country is in an economic war.

In an address to a meeting of the government’s economic coordination board on Sunday, Rouhani urged all domestic judicial organizations and guilds to control prices in the Iranian market through expanding cooperation.

-- Iran’s six-month economic growth positive: CBI

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati announced that the country’s economic growth for the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21) is positive.

“Today’s report of the Economic Accounts Department of the Central Bank indicates that the country’s economic growth during the six months to September 20 was positive, including and excluding oil revenues,” Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post.

-- TPO to hold business forum for broadening Iran-Europe ties

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will hold an online Iran-Europe business forum in collaboration with the European Union (EU) during December 14-16, announced a deputy head of TPO on Sunday.

Mirhadi Seyyedi said that during this three-day event, more than 60 Iranian and European officials will deliver speeches, while companies from the two sides will hold online business to business (B2B) meetings.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Zanganeh Sees 4.5 Million bpd of Oil Exports

Iran is planning to produce 4.5 million b/d of crude oil and condensate in its next year that starts March 21 and export 2.3 million b/d of it if current US sanctions are lifted.

Jafar Ghaderi, a member of parliament’s planning and budget committee, cited oil minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying the target has been set in the country’s budget bill for next year that is currently being debated in the assembly. Zanganeh has noted that the exports target eyes a sanctions-free market for Iran, if the U.S. lifts the restrictions that have blocked Iran’s conventional ways of selling its oil.

-- Iran to Face Bahrain, Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Iran national football team will host Bahrain and Iraq in Tehran in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.Team Melli will meet Bahrain on June 7, 2021 and host Iraq on June 15 in Tehran in Group C.

Media reports had suggested that Iran will play their remaining matches in neutral venues. Iran sits third in the group and the matches are very important to Dragon Skocic’s team.

-- Iran Summons German, French Envoys Over Meddling

Iran on Sunday summoned the envoys of Germany, current holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, and of France for meddling in the Islamic Republic’s justice process.

The Foreign Ministry voiced Iran’s protest to the two ambassadors over French and EU criticism of the execution on Saturday of Ruhollah Zam, who had been based in Paris before he was captured in Iraq and taken to Iran for trial on a series of serious charges.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iran, Afghanistan to finalize ‘strategic document’ soon: deputy FM

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs, has said Iran and Afghanistan have all but finalized a strategic document that will set the stage for deeper ties between the two countries.

The deputy foreign minister underlined the importance of intensive consultations between the two countries, saying Iran and Afghanistan are neighbors and share common interests and concerns.

-- Moaven al-Molk Tekyeh to be shielded against moisture to avoid decay

A plan for groundwater disposal is being prepared for the Qajar-era (1789–1925) Moaven al-Molk Tekyeh in the western Kermanshah province to protect the historical structure against erosion.

The Tekyeh has always had a problem with moisture as it has been built in the path of groundwater, and this moisture has caused a lot of damage to the building and especially to its tilework, the provincial tourism chief has said.

-- The seeds of civilization

Paleolithic sites in Iran are known primarily from caves and rock shelters in the central Zagros mountain range along with a few sites on the Caspian Sea coast and scattered sites on the desert plateau. They were predominantly attractive living places for the hunter-gatherers and early cave-dwelling man.

The first systematic investigations of Paleolithic archaeology in Iran was carried out in the mid-20th century by American anthropologist Carleton Stevens Coon (1904–1981), who was a professor of anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania, lecturer and professor at Harvard University, and the president of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists, according to Encyclopedia Iranica.

