Spokesman: Iran strongly protests at Europe's statement supporting infamous terrorist

Responding to reporters' questions that what happened during meetings that the German and French ambassadors were summoned, Khatibzadeh said, "As it has been said before after issuing interfering statements by the European states, German ambassador in the capacity of his country as rotating head of the European Union and also French ambassador were summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry's director-general for Europe to the ministry."

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned German Ambassador in Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel on Sunday to protest an anti-Iran statement of the European Union.

Later on Sunday, Iranian foreign ministry summoned French ambassador in Tehran Philippe Thiébaud to protest at anti-Iran statement by the European Union.

The director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Affairs conveyed Iran's protest to Thiébaud over an anti-Iran statement by the European Union.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that during the meeting with German and French ambassadors, the Iranian foreign ministry's director-general notified them of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest at the statements by the European Union and also the two European countries in support of an infamous terrorist element and financial and spiritual supports by certain European countries for terrorist groups and elements who specifically commit security offenses in cooperation with the spy services of the West and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation as they have themselves explicitly confessed to their offenses.

"During these meetings, the Iranian foreign ministry's director general for Europe reminded the German and French envoys that according to what standards, training to make bombs, planning for street clashes, cooperation with foreign governments and intelligence services with the aim of toppling the Iranian political structure and being accomplice to armed offenses can be named journalism? or according to what definition a journalist is under monitoring, protection and cooperation with French internal security organization and in close contact with Mossad, engages in gathering large-scale sensitive intelligence, including military intelligence and giving those information and intelligence to intelligence services of specific countries?," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

He pointed out that in spite of French officials' being informed of anti-Iran moves and activities of Rouhollah Zam, the French foreign ministry had previously confirmed that Zam had been fully free to conduct his activities.

