Iran's Intelligence Ministry dismantles network disrupting foreign exchange system

In order to deal with foreign exchange commitments abuses, security forces arrested eight key agents of an extensive network of fraud and disruption of the country's economic and foreign exchange system in coordination with judicial authorities, the statement said.

Using overseas cover companies and issuing fictitious pre-invoices, the network has taken 150 million euros from the central bank and sold it in open market to acquire illicit property, the ministry said.

Based on the confessions and documents of the case, the defendants colluded and paid bribes, used business cards and rented bank accounts, money laundering, customs violations, tax evasion and forged transportation documents, misappropriating more than ten thousand billion rials of public properties.

During the operation, significant amounts of hard currency, fake documents and seals of foreign cover companies were seized, the statement said.

