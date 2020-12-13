Dec 13, 2020, 2:30 PM
Some 247 more Iranians die from COVID-19: official

Tehran, Dec 13, IRNA - Some 247Iranians died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 52,196, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Some 7,451 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 833 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 1,108,269 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some of 812,270 whom have recovered or discharged from hospital.

Some 5,723 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,704,247 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

