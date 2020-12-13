Iran's parliament reaffirms Azarbaijan's love to motherland, Leader, Revolution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories. At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry, backtracked later by the Turkish foreign minister with theme of separatist sentiments about people living on either side of the Aras River which runs along border of Iran and Azerbaijan republic.

The statement that was signed by more than 225 representatives was read in the formal session on Sunday.

It said that using disuniting literature by President Erdoğan, who is expected to try to respect good neighborliness and to help solidarity of the Islamic World, is “surprising and unacceptable which we strongly condemn.”

The members of Majlis added that the Erdoğan’s words reminded Iranians of the sad tragedy of forced separation of an important part of Iran; he recited a poem whose poet and readers are Iranians lamenting separation from their cherished fellow in the newly-independent Azerbaijan republic.

It said that all the Members of Parliament from northwestern provinces of Azarbaijan and from other parts of Iran, condemn the disuniting literature and stress Iran’s territorial integrity and goals of the Islamic Revolution, adding that as the Holy Quran says, “Indeed, this nation of yours is one nation, and I am Your Lord, therefore worship Me.”

