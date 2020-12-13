Fakhrizadeh's family receive first-class Medal of Nasr

General Baqeri awarded the medal to Fakhrizadeh's family at their home.

Medal of Nasr is the armed forces' highest medal.

Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city in east Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

"First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," Khamenei.ir quoted the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as speaking about the incident.

