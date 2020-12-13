Harmonized Iran-Qatar stands blocks antagonist tendencies, sanctions

According to IRNA, the new Iranian Ambassador in Qatar Hamid-Reza Dehqani-Pudeh delivered his credentials to Emir of Qatar Sheik Tamim Bin-Hamad bin-Khalifa ale-Thani on Wednesday, Dec 10. The new Iranian envoy’s tenure begins amid noticeably improved Iran-Qatar ties.

The two countries are now cooperating in various social, cultural, and particularly economic fields, based on mutual friendly respect and trust.

During Qatar’s diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, Iran backed Doha and asked the Arab countries to resolve their problems through diplomatic talks.

However, after Saudi Arabia and its allies shut down their borders with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions against the Sheikdom, Iran rushed to assist Qatar and opened its air borders for entry and exit of plains to and from Qatar.

During the past few days, the son-in-law of US President, Jared C. Kushner, who also plays the role of a special consultant to him in Arab world affairs, announced during his visit to Saudi Arabia that he intends to put an end to the Saudi-Qatar dispute.

A leading US daily, the New York Times, too, referring to America’s efforts aimed at resolving Saudi Arabia and its allied states’ disputes with Qatar, informed its audience that the Trump administration intends to deprive Iran of its 100 million dollar benefits from the air corridor it has provided for Qatari planes.

The US efforts in that respect took place under such conditions that the Doha government has been experiencing during the past three years several times.

To safeguard the crucially valuable ties with Iran, Doha has praised Iran for its support under the severe land, sea, and air sanctions and stressed that it will not be influenced by the US-Saudi pressure for entering the anti-Iranian orchestra.

Qatar realizes the sensitive time when Tehran rushed to assist it under severe sanctions and this point pivotal role in amicable, comprehensive bilateral ties.

