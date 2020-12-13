Persian Gulf Refinery helps Iran achieve car fuel sufficiency

In 2013, when President Hassan Rouhani administration took charge, the need for paying serious attention to development of country’s infrastructure facilities, particularly in gas and oil field, gained momentum again.

Gradually, in less than 5 years and under the most severe US and partially international sanctions, the Iranian government managed to achieve self-sufficiency in oil and gas production and exports.

In 2012, Iran was producing only 51 million liters of various types of car fuel, none of which were qualified based on Euro standards.

In the same year, Iran imported some 10 million liters of car fuel. But today, thanks to the opening of Persian Gulf Refinery and presentation of its products to the Iranian and world markets, Iran has achieved self-sufficiency and export camability in this field.

The role and significance of the opening of Persian Gulf Refinery in the Iranian oil industries can be fully understood if we realize that this infrastructure facility is producing 55% of Iran’s need to car fuel and stands first not only among the other Iranian refineries in this respect, but also stands very high in the region and beyond.

Managing Director of the Persian Gulf Refinery Mohammad-Ali Dadru told IRNA on Sunday that “Last year, we were faced with severe financial restrictions due to the sanctions and therefore, pursuing the construction operation of the refinery’s Phase Four was not economically logical."

“Therefore," he added, "we mainly focused on software development project of the whole refinery relying on minimum possible financial credit.”

Dadru said that the production capacity of each phase of the refinery thus increased from 120 barrels per day into 180 bpd.

“The expected production in Phase Four was thus met in boosting the existing three phases and the revenue gained thru economizing in this field was invested in more essential fields of our refinery,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Affairs manager of the Persian Gulf Refinery Emad Zareie, too, told IRNA that keeping in mind the problems the factory faced in procuring the technical parts of the refinery that it needed to get from foreign companies due to sanctions, the management surveyed the Iranian industrialists’ capabilities for producing the same parts and discovered that they were well-capable of shouldering the task.

“We thus also assisted the government in its efforts aimed at lowering the unemployment rate,” he added.

Zareie also said that the foreign clients of the Persian Gulf Refinery products are now from East Asian counties, “but we are marketing to discover broader markets around the globe.”

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish