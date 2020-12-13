Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 13

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Iran’s COVID-19 cases decreasing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has curbed the disease spread in most provinces of the country.

Addressing a Saturday session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, the president said the “very good measures” taken over the past two months have led to a decreasing trend in the spread of COVID-19 in the majority of the provinces in recent weeks.

-- Iran adds 10m tons to petchem production capacity

Iranian petrochemical production capacity increased by 10 million tons in the current Iranian year (starting March 20) to reach 76 million tons following the inauguration of six new petrochemical plants.

This is the most unprecedented increase in production in the history of the country’s petrochemical industry.

-- Trilateral webinar to be held on Chabahar development

Iran, India, and Uzbekistan will hold an online meeting on cooperation on Iran’s Chabahar port’s development on Monday, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The trilateral working group meeting will be jointly chaired by deputy ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan and a secretary from India.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Russia, Iran Plan Joint War on U.S. Sanctions

Russia and Iran will look for new methods of countering the negative effect of sanctions on bilateral economic relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Iran’s IRIB broadcaster Saturday.

Moscow and Tehran are taking measures not to allow bilateral trade and economic cooperation "to shrink,” Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

-- Iran’s Rapid Development Railway Links

At long last, neighbours Iran and Afghanistan have been linked by railway to facilitate trade and passenger traffic between the two countries that share a common history, culture, religion, and language.

It is an irony that political instability, foreign meddling, wars, destruction, displacement, distrust, and underdevelopment have kept the countries of our region from integration despite their shared heritage of the centuries, if not millenniums, while Europe where the two World Wars erupted in the last century, has managed to set up a Union with a single currency and a vast labyrinthine of rail, road, and air connection which has made national borders almost disappear for promoting multilateral trade and collective progress.

-- Fitch: Persian Gulf States’ Debt to Surge

- The United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region is expecting higher levels of government or government-related debt next year, the Fitch rating agency said Saturday.

Government-related-entity (GRE) debt in six Arab states of the Persian Gulf will surge next year amid lower crude sales and other economic problems in those countries, it said. "The economic contraction in 2020 will further exacerbate leverage ratios and magnify the risks of GRE liabilities crystallizing on government balance sheets.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran to start testing ‘homegrown’ COVID-19 vaccine next week

Iran will start injecting volunteers with its home-grown coronavirus vaccine next week, IRIB reported on Saturday.

“We will produce the best and safest vaccine in the country,” said Mohammad Mokhber, head of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, which is implementing a plan to produce a domestically-developed vaccine.

-- “Asho” wins best short-medium doc award at Greece Olympia festival

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Najafi’s “Asho” has won the award for best short and medium-length documentary at the 23rd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People.

“Asho” is about a little shepherd interested in cinema. The routine with his herd is challenging, but passion for Hollywood and acting allows his dreams to mix in with real life. Asho and a girl, who were promised for each other in marriage since they were small as dictated by tradition in his village, try to ignore love with their childish tenacity.

-- Elamite bowl selected symbol for Iran Olympic delegation

The Iranian delegation for Tokyo 2020 has selected a magnificent Elamite-era bowl as its symbol for the Summer Olympic Games.

“Jaam-e Arjan (“Arjan bowl”), which belongs to the beautiful city of Behbahan, has been selected as the symbol for the Iranian delegation for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

