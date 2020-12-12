Rouhani to attend press conference with foreign, domestic journalists Monday

The president has long sought to speak to reporters and the media, but the meeting has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and the need to comply with health guidelines, he said.

Although Rouhani has spoken to the people in various ways and in weekly programs such as the cabinet meeting and the National Coronavirus Taskforce, talking to media reporters and answering their questions as representatives of public opinion has always been considered an opportunity and a necessity for the president, Moezzi said.

Apologizing to the media persons not invited to the meeting due to current conditions, he said that Presidential Office will do the most to create an opportunity for those uninvited to meet with president as soon as possible, he added.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish