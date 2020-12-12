Dec 12, 2020, 11:30 PM
Rouhani to attend press conference with foreign, domestic journalists Monday

Tehran, Dec 12, IRNA -- President Hassan Rouhani's press conference will be held in the presence of domestic and foreign media reporters at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 14, Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information Alireza Moezzi announced on Saturday.

The president has long sought to speak to reporters and the media, but the meeting has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and the need to comply with health guidelines, he said.

Although Rouhani has spoken to the people in various ways and in weekly programs such as the cabinet meeting and the National Coronavirus Taskforce, talking to media reporters and answering their questions as representatives of public opinion has always been considered an opportunity and a necessity for the president, Moezzi said.

Apologizing to the media persons not invited to the meeting due to current conditions, he said that Presidential Office will do the most to create an opportunity for those uninvited to meet with president as soon as possible, he added.

