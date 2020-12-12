Turkey underlines friendly ties with Iran

During the phone talk, Çavuşoğlu assured that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had full respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and was not aware of the sensitivities surrounding the poem read out, and considered it only in connection with Lachin and Nagorno-Karabakh, and therefore read it at the Baku ceremony.

Zarif, for his part, highlighted friendly relations and mutual respect, as well as cordial ties, between Turkish president and Iran's high-ranking officials, hoping that bilateral relations would further expand on the basis of mutual trust.

