Envoy stresses Iran-Tajikistan implementation of joint economic decisions

Referring to the meeting with Daler Jumaev, General Director for Pamir Energy (PE) of the Republic of Tajikistan, Saberi wrote in his Twitter account that bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the field of water and energy, as well as the implementation of the decisions of the Follow-up Committee of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Tajikistan were discussed during the meeting.

He also exchanged views on relations between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in various areas of bilateral relations, especially parliamentary ones, with Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Tajikistan's Parliament Speaker in October.

The Iranian ambassador said that mutual cooperation between the two countries is lagging behind the present potentials.

The Tajik speaker, for his part, referred to longstanding relations between the two countries and said Iran was one of the first countries which recognized the independence of Tajikistan.

Zokirzoda stressed the role of parliamentary relations and noted that the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group between the two countries could serve as a key step to help boost bilateral relations.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish