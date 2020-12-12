Online trilateral meeting on Chabahar port slated for December 14

The meeting will be held jointly at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Iran, and the Secretary of the Republic of India.

New Delhi strongly welcomes Uzbekistan's interest in using Chabahar port as a transit port, according to India's foreign ministry.

India's prime minister believes the port of Chabahar could be a "hotspot" between India and Uzbekistan as well as other Central Asian countries.

On the other hand, Chabahar offers good opportunities for Indian road and railway companies, reducing India's costs of trade exchanges from Central Asia and the Persian Gulf by a third.

