74 Iranian universities, research institutes among most effective in world

Dehqani said that Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database belonging to Clarivate Analytics (ISI) published the latest list of the world's top 1 percent institutions that have received the highest number of citations in the past 10 years.

He noted that it is a pleasure that in the last update conducted in December 2020, 74 universities and research institutes from the Islamic Republic of Iran are among the top 1 percent of the world's top universities that have had the highest impact.

Dehqani added that compared to the previous year, the number of universities and research centers in Iran increased by 14 percent and increased by more than 147 percent compared to 2015.

The head of the Islamic World Science Citation Center reiterated that these universities and research centers in the world have been ranked 1 percent superior in terms of the number of citations received. Citations in the world of science indicate the quality of scientific productions. Therefore, the reason for the increase in the number of these centers is the increase in the quality of research in the country.

Translated by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

