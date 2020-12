Azadi said that 10 buses will travel from Iran to northern Iraq and vice versa every day in order to transport passengers.

In order to do this traffic without problems, health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are fully implemented, he added.

Tamarchin border terminal in Piranshahr city is on the border with Iraq and located in northwestern Iran and in the south of West Azarbaijan province.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish