COVID-19 kills 221 people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 221 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 51,949.

Some 8,201 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,286 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 800,743 patients out of a total of 1,100,818 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,739 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,657,974 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

