Azmoun named by AFC as 2nd int'l player of week

According to AFC official website, 10 contenders produced a combined total of 15 goals, four assists and countless other highlights, with several other worthy candidates unlucky not to be nominated.

"This week’s list of outstanding Asian performances begins with Sardar Azmoun, who turned in an exceptional Russian Premier League display against Ural on Saturday," it added.

"The Team Melli star was directly involved in all five of Zenit’s goals, scoring three himself to earn Player of the Match honours."

Azmoun, who plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg was valued at €14.5 million and follows Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean winger Heung-min Son, €64 million, and FC Porto’s Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima, €16 million.

