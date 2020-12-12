Iranian exports to Eurasia from Astara port rise by 11%

According to official reports, despite the corona pandemic, the volume of Eurasia’s economic trade with Iran is increasing.

Accordingly, Eurasia’s trade volume with Iran during the past eight months of 2020 reached two billion dollars, showing a 2% increase year-on-year and the increase is due to Iran’s 230bn increased imports from the Eurasia region, which is mainly comprised of agricultural items in bilateral trade.

Unprocessed agricultural items and foodstuff with a $939m share comprise 80% of Eurasia’s exports to Iran, while Iran’s $575m exports to those countries (68% of Iran’s exports), mainly comprised of fruits and dried nuts.

The foreign trade of counties is mainly affected by their geopolitical conditions, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is potentially one of the influential countries in the region and the world.

According to international economic analysts despite Iran’s independent foreign policy, the diversity and intermingled nature of international relations overlaps Iran’s substantially different political approach with the west, and particularly the United States amid the crisis-prone Middle East conditions.

Since the beginning of the Iranian current year (started March 21, 2020), 61,800 domestic and foreign trucks passed over the border to export and import goods, said Mansour Babai, an official with Astara Customs Administration.

Babaei added that joining Iran to the Eurasian Union was the main reason for boosting exports from the Astara border, saying that most of the trucks carry agricultural crops.

Iran’s preferential trade agreement with Eurasia that was implemented on November 25, 2019, has ever since then provided an appropriate ground for increasing Tehran’s international transactions at a lower cost with higher interests than before.

