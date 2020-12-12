Rouhani: Restrictive measures to contain COVID-19 in Iran bear good results

The president made the remarks while speaking in a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Rouhani said that the number of infection cases are reducing in the majority of the Iranian cities except for 12 ones which are still in red conditions.

He vowed that the officials will do their utmost to contain the disease in these 12 cities.

The president said the outcome of restrictions and the two-week nationwide lockdown was very promising.

Iranian government imposed serious limitations in 43 cities with critical COVID19 situation as November 23 and announced restrictions will be extended another week if necessary.

Only half of the government employees went to work in Tehran, with the rest doing their jobs online during the period.

Government hoped new restrictions would help stop coronavirus outbreak, by people observing social distancing and health protocols and by wearing face-masks.

