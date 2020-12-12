Hyrcanian forests keep expanding in 5 provinces across Iran

Mounesan posted pictures of some areas in West Gilan, Rezvanshahr and Talesh on his Instagram page and wrote: Caspian Hyrcanian mixed forests are located in the southern shores of the Caspian Sea and the northern slope of the Alborz Mountains in some parts of the five northern provinces of Iran and are extended into the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also said that the Hyrcanian Forests start from North Khorasan province in northeast Iran and extend to the Hyrcanian National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In Iran, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts as well as the Department of Environment of the Islamic Republic of Iran protect the Hyrcanian Forests.

**Registration of Hyrcanian Forests in UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019

Caspian-Hyrcanian forests as a natural and historical area spreads in five provinces of North Khorasan, Golestan, Semnan, Mazandaran and Gilan, covering the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains and the southern and southwestern shores of the Caspian Sea. The Hyrcanian Forests were registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 5, 2019. This eye-catching ecosystem is the second natural and historical site of Iran after the Lut Desert in central Iran with a global status.

The name Hyrcania comes from the Greek form of “Gorgan,” which had been written in the inscriptions unearthed from the Achaemenid era, and that proves its antiquity. The Hyrcanian Forests survived the third geological period and the Ice Age, and now they are rich with the ancient species, different plants and biodiversity, including 80 tree species, 50 shrubs, endemic trees and animal species such as leopards, Bear, goat, deer.

Such forests could not survive in the most parts of Europe and Siberia because of cold and frost, and there have been left some fossils of the species in that area, they survived in Iran owing to the mild climate of the Caspian Sea.

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) has recommended people to stay at home and postpone their travels to post-coronavirus disease period. So, it is the best time to study and learn more about Iran's cultural, tourist and natural attractions. Based on precise considerations, we can find attractive and new tourist destinations for individual and group trips in the post-Corona time.

