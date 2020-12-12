Constructive interactions with world thru linking Iran railways to neighboring countries

In its article by economic analyst and former roads and transportations minister Akbar Torkan the daily wrote that Iran’s most important export markets are in its neighboring countries. “Iran has 15 neighbors and is in this respect one of the top counties in the world. In fact, one of the pivotal issues focused on in our country’s comprehensive long-term development plans is constructive interactions with the world,” wrote Torkan, adding that each sector must play its own role to meet that end.

Constructive interaction with the world in the transportation field means our bilateral links and interactions with all world countries must be active and properly functioning. Iran is already connected to almost all its neighbors through its railway network, doing bilateral and multilateral interactions with them.

“In the southeast, through Mirjaveh border city, Iran is connected to Pakistan; in the east, through Sarakhs we are connected to Turkmenistan and the eastern countries, as well as the Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. In Lotfabad border before Bajgiran Turkmenistan’s railway is connected to the Iranian railway, which is not yet connected to the country’s railway network, but commercial transactions are taking place and our next railway connection with Turkmenistan is Incheboun, through which we are also connected to Kazakhstan.

Razi border railway connects Iran with Turkey and the Iranian trains also go to Europe thru Turkey.”

The Iranian railway network is also connected to Iran and Syria, and through there to the Mediterranean region via Kermanshah-Khoravi-Khaneqin railway.

The Chabahar-Zahedan railway, too, will be completed before President Ruhani’s second term ends this spring and thus Iranian railways’ connections with the whole world will be completed, ensuring Iran’s strategic status as a major transit hub in this region.

