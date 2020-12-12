Exporting COVID-19 diagnostic kits on agenda: Official

Vatanpour said that the priority of the Ministry Health is to provide the domestic needs, but the knowledge-based companies can export their products after receiving the necessary permits.

He said that with introduction of rapid diagnostics test kits, up to 100,000 tests can be conducted in a week, adding that the kits were taken complementary to the other means of corona tests to improve screening capacity.

The new kits have been produced by the knowledge based enterprises or research centers and have received production license from the Ministry of Heath, he said.

Regarding the Iranian COVID-19 vaccines, he said that one of Iranian vaccines is expected to undergo human testing by mid-spring and be mass-produced by late summer or early fall.

The head of the Strategic Technologies Center said on December 5 that Iranian hospitals have been equipped with domestically-developed ventilators and coronavirus diagnostic kits.

Esmaeil Qaderifar told IRNA that three Iranian knowledge-based enterprises are making at least 40-50 ventilators a day, that is about 1,000 a month.

Qaderifar said that with the help of the knowledge enterprises, Iran has made big achievements in manufacturing ventilators and coronavirus diagnostic kits.

He said that Iran is able to export the two above-mentioned products and three-ply masks, adding that the export can be done whenever the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force Against Coronavirus authorizes the export.

When the epidemic started in December 2019, Iran managed to saturate the market of masks and disinfectants in less than a month, he said, adding that the next step was production of coronavirus diagnostic kits, ventilators, and specialized medicines, he said.

9417**1416

