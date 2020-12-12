Iran envoy urges IAEA to be independent, professional & impartial

"Now, it is obvious that to whom the Late DG Amano was referring on 30 Jan 2019: If attempts are made to micro-manage or put pressure on the @iaeaorg in nuclear verification, that is counter-productive and extremely harmful," Gharibabadi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"The Agency shall remain independent, professional and impartial," he added.

"We should all reject these pressures which are detrimental to the interests of whole international community," he noted.

Earlier, Trump administration’s envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams in an interview with Zionist-American media 'Algemeiner Journal' said : "There needs to be a lot of international coordination. Without the “maximum pressure” campaign, I think you would not be seeing the kind of coordination in cooperation you are seeing between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates."

That’s very important. We also need coordination with the Europeans, particularly the British, French and Germans, who were involved in the negotiation with Iran in 2015, to keep the pressure on the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. So there are a number of places you need to keep the pressure on in the region, and you need to keep it on the IAEA about nuclear activities. And you need to keep the economic pressure on."

Meanwhile earlier, Gharibabadi said providing any assessment or analysis is out of the mandate of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Gharibabadi wrote on his official Twitter account that the UN nuclear agency’s sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular updates in this regard.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish