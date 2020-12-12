Dec 12, 2020, 7:13 AM
Iran: US tempts others to sacrifice Palestinian cause

Tehran, Dec 12, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry announced in a Twitter on Friday that the US is tempting other countries to sacrifice the cause of Palestine and shake hands with the thieves of lands.

"Whether by removal from phony blacklists, or by fobbing off F-35s, or by recognizing occupation, the US regime tries to tempt others to sacrifice Palestinian cause & shake hands w/ lands thieves. It's bullying & bribery, not peace or diplomacy. It won't last long," the tweet said.

On Wednesday, the US Senate narrowly rejected two measures to block President Donald Trump’s plan to sell roughly $23 billion in weapons to the United Arab Emirates.

