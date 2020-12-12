Iran: US tempts others to sacrifice Palestinian cause

"Whether by removal from phony blacklists, or by fobbing off F-35s, or by recognizing occupation, the US regime tries to tempt others to sacrifice Palestinian cause & shake hands w/ lands thieves. It's bullying & bribery, not peace or diplomacy. It won't last long," the tweet said.

On Wednesday, the US Senate narrowly rejected two measures to block President Donald Trump’s plan to sell roughly $23 billion in weapons to the United Arab Emirates.

