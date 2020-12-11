Right-seeking nations against Morocco's normalization of ties with Zionists

Contemptuous betrayal of Palestinian people and the Holy Quds by some Arab leaders, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Sudan, and recently Morocco, will never be endorsed and supported by the great and combatant nations of these countries, the statement added.

Undoubtedly, the Palestinian resistance forces will act stronger and more prepared than ever to liberate the occupied territories from the Zionists' occupation, it said.

Pressures by the US-led global arrogance on Arab countries to compromise with the Zionists will strengthen the spirit of struggle to dry up this malignant cancerous tumor, and nations will be more determined to fight arrogance and Zionism, Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada reiterated.

It also called on the international organizations, world parliaments and independent governments to play their part in helping the free Palestinian people and to condemn these compromises.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish