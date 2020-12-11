FM spox: Iran advises Turkey not to base foreign policy on illusions

In his Twitter message which was released on Friday, Khatibzadeh said it is essential for those in Turley who know history to remind government officials of the origin of poems before reciting them.

Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry, including separatist sentiments about the Aras River which runs along the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

Earlier on Friday, Khatibzadeh said Turkish envoy to Tehran Derya Örs has been summoned over interventionist and unacceptable remarks made by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his trip to Baku.

