Parliamentary cooperation to help Iran, Pakistan boost economic cooperation

According to National Assembly's statement, Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Asad Qaiser met on Friday at the parliament house to discuss parliamentary and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hosseini thanked Pakistan for its firm stance against the oppressive and unilateral US sanctions against the Iranian people.

The two sides emphasized the need to deepen parliamentary cooperation, strengthen the parliamentary friendship group between the two countries, increase border crossings and trade cooperation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasized to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade commerce and energy for the mutual benefit of both states.

He also remarked that trade activities across the Pakistan-Iran border need special focus as it would increase the trade volume between both countries exponentially.

Qaiser said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to have friendly relations with all its members, specially trade and commerce.

The Speaker also mentioned that unity among Muslim countries is imperative to resolve the issues faced by Muslim Ummah across the world.

He also mentioned the importance of Parliamentary diplomacy in this context as people to people contacts between countries would be a win win situation.

Ambassador Hosseini remarked that Iran values its ties with Pakistan and desires to enhance these ties on the basis of trade and business.

He appreciated the role of Pakistan for bringing regional peace. He also said that Parliamentary contacts are essential to improve these ties. He appreciated the role of Pakistan for its efforts to have unity among Muslim countries.

